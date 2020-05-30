Community & Events

WATCH LIVE: ABC7's Dion Lim to speak during AAJA virtual town hall on anti-Asian bias and COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO -- David Ono from KABC in Los Angeles, the sister station of ABC7, is hosting a virtual town hall on anti-Asian bias and COVID-19 sponsored by the Asian American Journalists Association - Los Angeles

Guests include actors George Takei and Tzi Ma, Assemblyman David Chiu and ABC7's own Dion Lim.

It all starts Saturday at 10 a.m. We will stream the whole thing live here and on our new apps for Amazon Fire, Roku, Android TV and Apple TV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd death: Oakland protest ends in flames, dozens detained, storefronts damaged
Officer accused in George Floyd's death charged with murder
How to watch today's NASA/SpaceX launch
George Floyd protesters, SJ police clash after Hwy 101 shut down
George Floyd protest: San Jose police escalate response
George Floyd protests: Hundreds arrested in downtown LA
Nationwide protests erupt following George Floyd's death
Show More
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
WATCH: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals president discusses reopening of summer camps, child care
Kaepernick funding legal representation for George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis
Mayor London Breed, health officer detail San Francisco reopening plan, face covering requirement
Gov. Newsom gets emotional, talks racism and COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News