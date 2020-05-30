SAN FRANCISCO -- David Ono from KABC in Los Angeles, the sister station of ABC7, is hosting a virtual town hall on anti-Asian bias and COVID-19 sponsored by the Asian American Journalists Association - Los Angeles
Guests include actors George Takei and Tzi Ma, Assemblyman David Chiu and ABC7's own Dion Lim.
It all starts Saturday at 10 a.m. We will stream the whole thing live here and on our new apps for Amazon Fire, Roku, Android TV and Apple TV.
WATCH LIVE: ABC7's Dion Lim to speak during AAJA virtual town hall on anti-Asian bias and COVID-19
