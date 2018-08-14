Lowe's volunteers build 150 bikes for South Bay kids

.@Lowes Heroes are off! Volunteers are building bicycles that will be given to 150 kids throughout Bay Area Boys & Girls Clubs. They’ll be at it until 3 p.m. #LowesHeroes #region8lowes #1104bikebuild #abc7now pic.twitter.com/WmlxRC0guZ — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) August 14, 2018

At 10 a.m. more than 150 #LowesHeroes will build just as many bicycles for kids across San Jose. Pretty neat! Crews won’t pump the brakes til 3 p.m. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/u0pu7LH8qJ — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) August 14, 2018

A major home improvement chain is hoping to improve some kids' lives in the South Bay. Volunteers are building bicycles for children in San Jose.The Boys & Girls Club Silicon Valley has turned into a bike shop Tuesday morning, with more than 150 Lowe's Improvement employees from 15 South Bay stores taking care of the hard part - constructing 150 bicycles for neighborhood kids."What we're really excited about is we're going to be taking these bicycles, the helmets, the chains, the locks -- we're going to be then giving them back to the boys and girls club in our entire market," said Lowe's employee Amy Hernandez.Bicycles will go to kids at nearly a dozen Boys & Girls clubs across the South Bay, from little tikes to teens.Crews assembled more than $30,000 worth of merchandise. Lowe's Heroes hope their efforts lead to priceless memories. "You're always going to remember the first time you learned to ride a bike. I think that giving them these bikes and giving them the ability to learn how to ride a bike is going to be something they're going to remember forever," said Lowe's employee Jeffrey Reynolds.