SFMTA board passes 'Better Market Street' project that will ban private cars

By Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The SFMTA Board of Directors passed Tuesday the "Better Market Street" project to ban private cars on a stretch of Market Street.

Hundreds of members from Walk San Francisco and San Francisco Bicycle Coalition rallied in front of City Hall earlier in the day in support of the Better Market Street project.

This will affect a 2.2 mile stretch of Market and transform the main corridor into a safer environment for bicyclists and pedestrians.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney spoke at the rally, calling the Better Market Street plan "historic."


