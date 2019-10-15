SFMTA board passes 'Better Market Street' project that will ban private cars

HAPPENING TODAY: SFMTA will vote on the Better Market Street project, a plan to close the thorofare to private cars. It’s a push to make traveling on Market more efficient and improve safety for walkers & bikers https://t.co/2vQ0VuBuax — Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) October 15, 2019

Hundreds from Walk SF & SF Bicycle Coalition are rallying in support of banning private cars on Market St. The SFMTA Board of Directors will vote on the plan today. Malcom Heinicke (Chair SFMTA Board) is confident this will pass. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/WcZUR0UmpR — Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) October 15, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The SFMTA Board of Directors passed Tuesday the "Better Market Street" project to ban private cars on a stretch of Market Street.Hundreds of members from Walk San Francisco and San Francisco Bicycle Coalition rallied in front of City Hall earlier in the day in support of the Better Market Street project.This will affect a 2.2 mile stretch of Market and transform the main corridor into a safer environment for bicyclists and pedestrians.San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney spoke at the rally, calling the Better Market Street plan "historic."