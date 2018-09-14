COMMUNITY & EVENTS

10,000 square-foot 'Bounce House' open through Sunday in Sausalito

The World's Biggest Bounce House in Marinship Park is a 10,000 square-foot inflatable structure that includes giant slides, ball pits, obstacle runs, and a DJ booth and dance floor. (KGO-TV)

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
The World's largest Bounce House is returning to the Bay Area.

Sky7 flew over Marinship Park in Sausalito, Calif., as crews prepared to inflate it.

The Bounce House is massive, measuring 10,000 square feet and 32 feet tall.

ABC7 News captured footage of an assembled Bounce House in May, when it was at the Twin Creeks Sports Complex in Sunnyvale.

The Bounce House also features an obstacle course, a giant slide, a ball pit, a DJ booth and a dance floor.

It's open Friday night through Sunday at Marinship Park.
