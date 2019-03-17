Mayor London Breed serves as grand marshal at San Francisco's annual St. Patrick's Day parade

St. Patrick's Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco turned into a sea of green today for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. It is billed as the biggest celebration on the West Coast.

The parade featured some Irish dancers and a little bit of everything. There were marching bands, floats, police departments, firefighters and that was just part of the lineup.

LIST: St. Patrick's Day events around the Bay Area

San Francisco Mayor London Breed served as the grand marshal.

An estimated 100,000 people attended as the parade snaked its way down Market Street.

This is the 168th year the parade has been held.

Other St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the Bay Area include the Shamrock run in San Jose, and a festival in Dublin.
