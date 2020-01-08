SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ronald McDonald House Charities has a new program that makes it easier than ever to donate to their life changing charity. Larry Tripplette, McDonald's Owner, discusses the Round-Up Program with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kumasi Aaron.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Ronald McDonald House Charities has a new and simple way for everyone to donate
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More