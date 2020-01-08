Community & Events

Ronald McDonald House Charities has a new and simple way for everyone to donate

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ronald McDonald House Charities has a new program that makes it easier than ever to donate to their life changing charity. Larry Tripplette, McDonald's Owner, discusses the Round-Up Program with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kumasi Aaron.

