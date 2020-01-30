Community & Events

An Indoor Legoland is Coming to the Bay Area in April and we Meet the New Master Model Builder

Milpitas, Calif (KGO) -- Fifteen contestants battled it out by showcasing their Lego building skills and Sam Suksiri was crowned the winner and titled Master Model Builder of Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area. Sam showed off his creativity on Midday Live and you can join Sam in the fun when Legoland Discovery Center open in April at the Great Mall.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
