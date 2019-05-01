Bay Area native, Michael Franti set to perform at The Mountain Winery this summer

SARATOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- Spencer recently interviewed singer, songwriter, director, and Bay Area native, Michael Franti about his upcoming concert at The Mountain Winery. Franti has recently dropped his newest album, Stay Human Vol. II, which reminds listeners that good still exists and it's worth fighting for.
The songs on Stay Human Vol. II were inspired by Franti's new self-directed documentary Stay Human, which has recently won an array of awards on the film festival circuit. This powerful documentary features heroic, everyday people whose stories have inspired the singer, activist and yoga practitioner during his travels around the world.
Franti will perform with Ziggy Marley on June 11th at 7 p.m. - don't miss your chance to hear your favorite songs along with some brand new tunes!
Address:
The Mountain Winery
14831 Pierce Rd
Saratoga, CA 95070
Ticket information here
Information on The Mountain Winery
Check out Mountain Winery's events calendar
