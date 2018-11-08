COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Renita and Brian reconnect with their families

Screenshot of Renita's Miracle Message.

By Hoodline
Miracle Messages shares videos via social media to help people experiencing houselessness or unstable housing reconnect with family and friends.

Founded by San Francisco resident Kevin Adler, the organization connects clients with caseworkers who record video interviews. Afterwards, nearly 1,000 digital investigators assist in the search process, scouring the Internet for clues as to the whereabouts of their friends and family members.

In this edition, meet Renita and Brian, who both hope to reconnect with their brothers.

Renita Woods


The Miracle Messages team recently met Renita Woods, a San Francisco resident who is searching for her brother, Theodore Charles Woods. Theodore, who also goes by Teddy, was born May 4, 1954. His last known locations are San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

In a video recorded by the Miracle Messages ambassadors, Renita said that she loves and misses her brother.

"We don't know where you are. We don't know if you are living or dead," she said. "Please don't hide from us for Mama's sake."

Brian William Smith

Brian William Smith, also a San Francisco resident, told members of the Miracle Messages team that he wished to reconnect with his brother, Bruce Smith, who is approximately 63 years old. Brian said that Bruce is also known as Gina "on the streets."

Bruce's last known locations are the California cities of Kensington and Alexandria, or Brandon, Minnesota. Brian noted that his nephew Josh Smith, who may know Bruce's whereabouts, could be living in Garfield, Minnesota.

In Brian's recorded video message to his brother, he mentions that "it's been a while" since they last saw each other, and he wants to let him know that he's doing well.

"Just do me a favor and call me," he said. "I know you're ... worried about me, and I'm worried about you and Josh and everybody else. I love you."
---

If you have any information that would help Brian or Renita connect with their families, please email Miracle Messages. To become a hotline volunteer or launch a pilot in a new city, visit the group's website.
