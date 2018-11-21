Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Yvonne and Diane reconnect with loved ones

Founded by San Francisco resident Kevin Adler, the organization connects clients with caseworkers who record video interviews. Afterwards, nearly 1,000 digital investigators assist in the search process, scouring the Internet for clues as to the whereabouts of their friends and family members.
In this edition, meet Yvonne and Diane, who both hope to reconnect with their loved ones.
Yvonne Michael
San Francisco resident Yvonne Michael told the Miracle Messages ambassadors that she would like to locate her siblings.
Yvonne has lost touch with her sisters Joanna Spencer (Rhodes), Mary Rhodes and Sylvia Spencer, and her brothers Will Rhodes and Yacuv Spencer. Mary Rhodes is approximately 52 or 53 years old, she said. Yvonne's siblings' last known residence is in San Francisco.
"Hi little Will, I haven't seen you in a long time and I'm anxious to see you," said Yvonne in her recorded message to her family. "I've been looking for you for a long time and I have some people to help me ... I love you and Joanna, and I'm looking for both of you."
Diane Lynch
Diane Lynch, also a resident of San Francisco, is looking to reconnect with her high-school friend, Marla Glosen (Gloseton), who is approximately 58 years old. The pair knew each other as students at Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory School, from which they graduated in 1978.
Glosen's last known residence was in "the San Mateo area," Lynch told the Miracle Messages team. She added that Glosen's mother's name is Ann, and that Glosen's sister, Pam, also graduated from Sacred Heart in 1980. Two other high-school friends, Eva White and her sister Stephanie White, may know of Glosen's whereabouts.
---
If you have any information that would help Yvonne or Diane connect with their families, please email Miracle Messages. To become a hotline volunteer or launch a pilot in a new city, visit the group's website.