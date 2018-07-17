Miracle Messages: meet Fiona and Calvin

Founded by San Francisco resident Kevin Adler, the organization connects clients with caseworkers who record video interviews. Afterwards, nearly 1,000 digital investigators assist in the search process, scouring the internet for clues.
In this edition, meet Felicia Michelle Green and Calvin Cary Johnson.
Felicia Michelle Green
The Miracle Messages team met San Francisco resident Felicia Michelle Green last summer at a Downtown Streets Team meeting. Felicia, born September 29, 1966, hopes to reunite with her father Mack Edward Green, 70. She hasn't seen him in roughly 20 years, she said at the time.
"Hello dad, where are you? I miss you and I love you," Green said in her message. "I wish that you were back in my life." She added that his whereabouts are unknown.
Calvin Cary Johnson
Calvin Cary Johnson (born October 13, 1953) told the Miracle Messages team that he'd like to reunite with his sister Katherine Marie Johnson Clemens, whom he hasn't seen for more than ten years.
"I'd like to get in touch with you and speak with you," Johnson said in his message, recorded on June 21, 2016. "It's hard down here in San Francisco, and I could use a little help if you could give it to me."
Johnson said his sister was born on November 3, 1940 and her last known address was on Monte Carlo Street in Las Vegas.
"I'd like to see you before I pass away," Johnson added. "It's kind of lonely being by yourself."
If you have any information that would help Calvin or Felicia connect with their family, please email Miracle Messages. To become a hotline volunteer or launch a pilot in a new city, visit the group's website.