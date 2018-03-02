COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mission-Based Youth Nonprofit Crowdfunding For Mona Caron Mural

Photos: via New Door

By Hoodline
New Door, a nonprofit that helps prepares youth 16 to 24 years old with education and job skills, is raising $10,000 to install a mural at its Mission headquarters (3221 20th St. and Harrison).

The mural will be painted by Mona Caron, the Swiss-born artist and Upper Market resident who created the Market Street Railway at Church and 15th streets and the Duboce Bikeway Mural. Since then, she's created murals in several cities, including Sao Paulo, Athens, New York and Paris.

"Since moving in four years ago, we've had a desire to better express our story to the neighborhood and passers-by," reads New Door's campaign page, adding that the organization's youth leaders envision a visual narrative that represents the "people and the opportunities" the nonprofit cultivates.

From its Mission facility, New Door offers GED classes, a library and clothing closet with free casual and professional clothing, and skill-building services that help young people learn the basics of getting and keeping a job.
Pedal Revolution bike shop mural by Mona Caron.

"Most murals in the community stay here for a long time, so the mural will be a part of the community," graduate Samantha wrote. "It'll be here long after I leave New Door."

"Her artwork is not only beautiful, but inspiring, thought provoking, and representative of our work and our community," the fundraiser notes about Caron.
Muralist Mona Caron. | Photo: via Mona Caron

New Door and Caron already have a relationship: she created a mural on the facade of the nonprofit's social enterprise, Pedal Revolution.

"Having worked with Mona before at Pedal Revolution, I'm really excited to work with her again," said Daniel, another graduate. "I trust her to accurately represent New Door."

As of this writing,the fundraiser has raised $1,049 from 16 supporters.
