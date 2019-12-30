Judge postpones ruling in evacuation order for moms in vacant Oakland home

A temporary win for @moms4housing, Judge McKinney did not rule from the bench this morning. He will consider both sides and make a ruling soon. More to come @abc7newsbayarea https://t.co/EBsIGSGEdC pic.twitter.com/J1acrkvfPn — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 30, 2019

Large crowd of @moms4housing supporters growing outside Hayward Hall Of Justice ahead of hearing on whether Oakland moms can stay in the home they've been occupying since the end of nov.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In a temporary win for the group "Moms4Housing," a judge held off on ruling whether a group of moms must leave a vacant Oakland home.The group moved into the Magnolia Street home with their children last month to draw attention to the Bay Area homeless crisis. A judge ordered them to leave, but he has given them a chance to make their case for staying.The advocacy group "Moms4Housing" is dedicated to reclaiming vacant properties. The group's website is collecting donations for the cause.The real estate firm Wedgewood said it wants to sell the home to a first-time homebuyer.