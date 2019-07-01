50 years after Apollo 11, original Mission Control restored down to coffee cups

MISSION CONTROL RIBBON CUTTING: @13PhotogJohnM and I are always smiles for this assignment. This morning, @NASA_Johnson will cut the ribbon on its restored Mission Control. We’ll be live on @abc13houston at 11am to show you what it looks like! pic.twitter.com/c87PGcC01G — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) June 28, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas -- NASA's Mission Control from the Apollo days has been meticulously restored to the way it looked 50 years ago.The control room at Johnson Space Center in Houston was last used for space shuttle flights in the 1990s.Friday's grand opening culminates years of work and millions in donations. It opens to the public on Monday, just weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.The 1969 Mission Control has been recreated down to the carpeting, wallpaper, glass ashtrays and retro coffee cups.