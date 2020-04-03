'This is devastating': Families in need line up to receive groceries shocks Monument Crisis Center in Concord amid COVID-19 crisis

"My heart breaks for these people. Really. For everybody. Everybody going through this. This is devastating. People who were clients before are now in further need and people who didn't need us before now need us too," said Executive Director Sandra Scherer.
She says the number of people who need help tripled when the first shelter in place order was issued in response to the corona virus pandemic. When that order was extended to May, she braced for even more people. But she couldn't prepare herself for Friday's line. They started handing out bags of food at 9:00am. By 11:00am, they were out of cereal and low on other pantry essentials.
RELATED: Coronavirus: SF starts emergency childcare centers, district makes free meals available to students amid school closures
"We need food. We need donations of non-perishable food. Anytime we are doing a food distribution you can drop it at the gate. It is really safe," she said. The next emergency distribution is Monday at 9:00am.
Stephen Hassett is the rector at St. Stephen's church in Orinda. He dropped off donations Friday morning from his congregation. We asked him what the response has been like from his church.
"Good. But not good enough. We need more," he said as he surveyed the line of people, which he called 'heartbreaking'.
They have barrels inside their church for collecting donations and he says the doors are unlocked.
"Every chance we get, we bring the food and drop it off here at the entry way. We are trying to concentrate on things they need the most like cereal, peanut butter, canned beans, bags of rice and pasta," he said.
RELATED: Coronavirus Crisis: How you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic
Scherer remembers the recession of 2008 and says this doesn't even come close to comparing.
"The recession feels like a picnic now when I look back," she said with tears in her eyes.
Non-profits are not only trying to help people with their needs, they also have the added challenge of keeping people safe from corona virus.
"Because of the health concerns, it makes it so much more limiting," she said.
Monument has sent home all volunteers out of concern for their health. The agency's staff of 10 is handling the demand.
"With the amount of people who have lost their jobs, people need to be able to rely on places like Monument Crisis Center to get the help they need," she said.
She says food and money donations are desperately needed. You can learn how to help here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19