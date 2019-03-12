Community & Events

San Jose City Council expected to take action on plan to build new city landmark called San Jose Light Tower

The San Jose City Council is expected to decide on Tuesday on the next steps in the plan to build a new landmark, called the San Jose Light Tower.

The first step would be to accept Guadalupe River Park at Arena Green as the site, not far from SAP Center.

That location came out on top in a survey conducted by city agencies, as well as the San Jose Light Tower Corporation, the private group behind the effort.

Organizers believe a landmark will help San Jose's identity much like the Arch in St. Louis or the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Council Members will also be asked to endorse the Corporation's plan to proceed with an international competition to solicit concepts for the landmark.
