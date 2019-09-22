Northern California's largest Corvette car show rolls through Los Altos

Every era of car was on display for the 46th Annual Corvette Spectacular that highlighted some incredible custom rides that would make a car fan out of anyone.
The 46th Annual Corvette Spectacular car show is happening today in Los Altos. It’s the biggest all Corvette show in Northern California with well over 150 Corevettes on display. pic.twitter.com/UKHB78EeMM— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) September 22, 2019
"A lot of the cars are very stock," Corvette Spectacular Co-Chairman Greg Selzer said. "Others, if you look closely, you can see some little things customized. Then there's some pretty outrageous cars. You go from mild to wild."
Among the unique cars is one of the very first Corvettes ever created.
The 1953 has been in the family of the owners for quite some time, in fact, the current owners even dated in the car as kids.
Another special car is known as "Corvettes Conquer Cancer," a special C5 Corvette that helps raise money for cancer research.
The owner of this car gets help from young cancer patients to make his Vette so unique each year.
Children from Brent's Place cancer center in Denver, Colorado paint and re-paint the vehicle each year with their own style to make a one-of-a-kind car.
Another car with an awesome story is the “Corvettes Conquer Cancer”. Each year the car is painted by children at Brent’s Place Cancer treatment center in Colorado. The kids did a great job this year! pic.twitter.com/iCl9V8M2vp— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) September 22, 2019
Finally, an original Corvette Grand Sports were also on display.
These race cars have appeared in movies and shows and only six are in existence in the United States.
There's truly something for every sort of fan.
"Most people that you bump into have a 'Corvette Story,'" Selzer said. "Someone in their family had one and they become a family heirloom. Dad hands it down to his son or daughter and then maybe it is handed down again. Usually, if you get the chance to talk to one of the owners, you can hear some pretty fun history."
Men, women and children packed Main Street in Los Altos all afternoon and have been showing up for years.
The show expects to continue in the future as long as people continue to love the American classic.
"This is a great show for people to come visit," Selzer said. "Downtown Los Altos is a wonderful place to go for a stroll and check out a car show."
For more information on Corvette Spectacular, visit the Santa Clara Corvette website.
Another personal favorite, the “Happy Days” vette complete with the Fonz in the front seat! pic.twitter.com/qakBGkIgqE— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) September 22, 2019