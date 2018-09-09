PRIDE PARADE

Oakland celebrates pride with parade, festival

A rainbow flag is seen flying with American and California flags in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland is celebrating its pride with a parade Sunday.

The parade began at 11 a.m. at Broadway and 14th Street and ends at Broadway and 20th Street, which serves as the main entrance to the festival. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A secondary entrance to the festival is located at Webster and 21st streets.

Admission to the festival, which will include entertainment and a family fun zone, is $10, and $5 for children 12 and under. There is no fee to watch the parade, except in the VIP/grandstand seating along the parade route.

Oakland Pride celebrates the cultures and diversity of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community in Oakland nd the East Bay. Find more information on the Oakland Pride Parade.
