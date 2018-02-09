COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Oakland Weekend: Comedy, Friday Nights At OMCA, Gardening 101, More

Photo: City of Oakland/Facebook

By Hoodline
If the weekend starts at 5pm on Friday and ends officially at 9am on Monday, it means you have just 64 hours each week to absorb fun and relaxation without distractions.

That's a lot of pressure, so we've added some Thursday events to help you enjoy the great weather, along with only-in-Oakland events that celebrate the best of local culture.

Kick things off tonight with Comedy Oakland, the city's longest-running comedy show in Oakland, or drop into Concrete Roots at Legionnaire Saloon, a showcase for local Hip-Hop artists.

Friday night, take the entire family to Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) to browse the latest exhibits and enjoy an al fresco meal with live music.

On Saturday, flex your green thumb at Gardening 101: Everything You Need to Know as a Beginner Gardener, and on Sunday at Yoshi's, get your blood moving at a live performance of Con Funk Shun.

Here's a look at other events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

Thursday, February 8





Friday, February 9









Saturday, February 10










Sunday, February 11







For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
