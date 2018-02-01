COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Oakland Weekend: First Fridays, Comedy, Food Truck Pop-Ups, More

By Hoodline
Although the weekend officially starts tomorrow, we decided to add a few Thursday evening events to the mix.

Tonight, there's live comedy at Classic Cars West and Comedy Oakland, and OMCA is presenting Question Bridge: Black Males, a discussion series.

Tomorrow, First Fridays in Oakland is here again, Chabot Space & Science Center holds a $5 class in animation and filmmaking, and both Piedmont Piano and The Uptown are hosting live musical performances.

Cap off your weekend on Sunday by taking the stage at Starline Social Club's Karaoke night and performing that song you love to sing in the shower.

Here's a look at other events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

Thursday, February 1


Friday, February 2


Saturday, February 3


Sunday, February 4




For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineOakland
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News