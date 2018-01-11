COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Oakland Weekend: MLK Tribute, #ORW18, Fixit Clinic, More

Its finally here--Oakland Restaurant Week!

Starting today and lasting through January 21st, restaurants across the city are offering prix fixe meals ranging from $10 to $50 per person. See the full list of participating restaurants, then make reservations via OpenTable.

#ORW18 is giving away a $100 Visa gift card to a reader who answers this Oakland news quiz; for details,see this Facebook post.

Photo: Oakland Restaurant Week

There's plenty of other events happening over this Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday weekend:

Federation Brewing is hosting Judie's Tacos Loco Truck on Friday and al Chile Kitchen on Saturday, plus Dr Comics Mr Games is holding a holiday weekend clearance sale.

Sunday brings a screening of Reefer Madness at The New Parkway, a cannabis cooking class (at an undisclosed location), and a plant sale fundraiser where visitors can stock up on winter-friendly succulents.

Here's a look at other events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

Hoodline is a media partner of Visit Oakland.
