Oakland Weekend: The Buck, Wine & Bingo, Gramatik At The Fox, More

Photo: Fox Theater/Facebook

By Hoodline
For cuffed people, the weekend after Valentine's Day is a chance to extend the holiday, but for well-adjusted, romantically unencumbered Oaklanders, it's another opportunity to relax and unwind. (Besides, you never know who'll you'll run into when you're out and about.)

Start the weekend early tonight at Uptown Nightclub's My Spooky Valentine, an evening of live music, romance and comedy "for all the Goths who celebrate!" In Jack London Square, Rosenblum Cellars is hosting adults for bingo and wine tasting.

Fox Theater has three live shows--tonight, trip-hop DJ/producer Gramatik takes the stage with opening acts Haywyre, MOME and Balkan Bump. Also this weekend, Lettuce and The Motet and M & Cashmere Cat: The Mew Tour.

Tomorrow, it's Ladies' Choice: 3rd Friday Happy Hour with DJ Mexican Spitfire at The Legionnaire Saloon, and Saturday's Oakland Zoo's Kid's Night Out! Parent's Night Off! is one date night option that doesn't require a babysitter.

On Sunday, the whole family can head to The Buck at Jack London Square, where local vendors display and sell products alongside the farmers market.

Here's a look at other events happening around The Town over the next few days:

Thursday, February 15







Friday, February 16








Saturday, February 17






Sunday, February 18







For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
