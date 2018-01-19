COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Oakland Weekend: Women's March, Hella Comedy, Live Music, More

The headline event this weekend will be hard to miss--in fact, you may already be one of the thousands planning to go.

The East Bay's Women's March is on Saturday, marking the anniversary of the nationwide Women's March in DC against incoming president Donald Trump last year. It will proceed from the Lake Merritt Amphitheater along 14th Street to end at Frank Ogawa Plaza next to City Hall.

But there's a lot more happening--here's what we've put together for this weekend.

Friday, January 19






Saturday, January 20









Sunday, January 21







For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.

Hoodline is a media partner of Visit Oakland.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineOakland
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News