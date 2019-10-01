Oaktoberfest 2019: Here's what's new at this year's festival in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- This weekend kicks off the 12th Annual Oaktoberfest in Oakland.Candi Martinez joined ABC7 News in-studio to talk about this weekend's event.She describes what sort events will take place, including a craft beer competition.And don't worry if you don't like beer. There's a wide variety of other beverages from wine, an entire root beer garden, and kombucha on tap.The event is also family-friendly, so feel free to bring the kids along!Watch the video above for all the hoppin' details.