Oaktoberfest 2019: Here's what's new at this year's festival in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- This weekend kicks off the 12th Annual Oaktoberfest in Oakland.
Candi Martinez joined ABC7 News in-studio to talk about this weekend's event.
She describes what sort events will take place, including a craft beer competition.
And don't worry if you don't like beer. There's a wide variety of other beverages from wine, an entire root beer garden, and kombucha on tap.
The event is also family-friendly, so feel free to bring the kids along!
Watch the video above for all the hoppin' details.
