Oaktoberfest 2019: Here's what's new at this year's festival in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- This weekend kicks off the 12th Annual Oaktoberfest in Oakland.

Candi Martinez joined ABC7 News in-studio to talk about this weekend's event.

LIST: Bay Area haunted houses and other frightening Halloween activities

She describes what sort events will take place, including a craft beer competition.

And don't worry if you don't like beer. There's a wide variety of other beverages from wine, an entire root beer garden, and kombucha on tap.

The event is also family-friendly, so feel free to bring the kids along!

Watch the video above for all the hoppin' details.
