One Direction singer Niall Horan's Spring 2020 tour includes stop in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One Direction fans have a big year ahead.Niall Horan announced dates for his "Nice to Meet Ya" North American Spring 2020 tour in support of his upcoming album.The tour includes 17 different stops starting in Nashville and ending at San Jose's SAP Center on May 20, 2020.The Irish singer will be touring with artists Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher.The announcement comes less than a week after another One Direction star, Louis Tomlinson, revealed the dates for his first solo world tour.