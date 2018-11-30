Operation 7: Save A Life 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --KGO-TV is proud to team up with Kidde and The Home Depot to present the 9th Annual Operation 7: Save A Life, a campaign designed to increase public awareness of fire safety, carbon monoxide awareness, and reduce devastating losses that can occur as a result of fires and CO poisoning. This important community partnership is now part of ABC7's Prepare NorCal Initiative.
VIDEO: Have your checked your smoke alarm today?
Operation 7: Save A Life is a community service program that distributes free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms to those who might not otherwise have them, particularly low income and elderly households. Kidde is donating 4,000 10-year sealed smoke alarms and 400 CO alarms to the campaign, which will be distributed with the help of participating fire departments throughout the Bay Area. The alarms have sealed-in, 10-year batteries.
KGO-TV announced the donation on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at the Brisbane Fire Station, located at 3445 Bayshore Boulevard, in Brisbane at 10 a.m. The distribution and shipment of the products by Kidde to the various fire departments will occur in the weeks following. The event, hosted by ABC7, included guests from around the region along with many Bay Area firefighters. Fire departments receiving the donation and participating in this event include: North County Fire Authority, Oakland Fire Department, San Francisco Fire Department, San Jose Fire Department, and Santa Clara County Fire Department.
Operation 7: Save A Life directly affects Bay Area communities as:
- Smoke alarms save lives! Three out of five home fire deaths happen from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. (NFPA).
- Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a reported home fire in half (NFPA).
- During 2010-2015, a total of 2,244 deaths resulted from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning, with the highest numbers of deaths each year occurring in winter months (CDC). You cannot see, smell or taste carbon monoxide. The only safe way to detect this poisonous gas is with a working carbon monoxide alarm.
Plan for a safer home with these suggestions on how to prevent a fire and keep your family safe from Carbon Monoxide:
Home Fire Safety Tips
Smoke Detectors Could Save Your Life
Carbon Monoxide Questions and Answers
Carbon Monoxide (CO) Dangers
Being prepared is the key to surviving a disaster, so ABC7 has put together the Prepare NorCal resources and tips page so our Bay Area viewers can get all their disaster preparedness information in one place.
