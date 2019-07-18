Stay overnight in Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile during Lollapalooza, it's listed on Airbnb

CHICAGO -- Ever dream about hot dogs?For the first time ever, Oscar Mayer is allowing its fans to stay in the Wienermobile. The company turned one of the 27 foot-long hot dogs on wheels into a camper and are offering it up on Airbnb.The Wienermobile will be set up in the West Loop August 1 - 4, coinciding with Lollapalooza. The rate is currently listed at $136. Reservations open on July 24.Guests will only be able to rent the Wienermobileout for one night. Two guests are able to stay at one time.Included in the Airbnb deal is a mini-fridge stocked with "Chicago-style hot dog essentials, a roller grill for grilling Oscar Mayer hot dogs to take home with you after your stay, an outdoor space for comfortable hot dog eating, custom Wienermobile-inspired art piece by local artist Laura Kiro, and more," according to the company's press release.Guests will also receive a "Sun's Out, Buns Out" welcome package, complete with hot dog-related attire to wear while staying in the giant hot dog mobile.