Flashback: Our favorite moments from past Northern California Renaissance Faires

Join us for a trip back in time to some of our favorite Northern California Renaissance Faire moments in preparation for this year's six-weekend event!

Buy your opening weekend individual one-day General Admission ticket online at the low price of $18 (a $10 savings!) plus processing fee.

Dates/Time: September 14 through October 20, Weekends: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ticket Prices:
General Admission (One Day-Opening Weekend): $18
General Admission (One Day): $28

Weekend Pass: $40
Fairever Pass (Full Season Pass): $230
Group Sales ($5 off when purchasing 15+ tickets): $23
Free admission for kids 12 & under.
Find more information and purchase tickets.
