Outdoor mini-golf, TreasureFest and Dollar Days this weekend!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Explore the city's first outdoor mini-golf course with a San Francisco theme, hunt for bargain crafts and delicious meals at TreasureFest or watch a horse race for just $1 this weekend. Our partners at Hoodline have some great suggestions for you and your family to enjoy this weekend.
SF's first outdoor mini-golf course is open
San Francisco's first ever outdoor mini-golf course is now open. Stagecoach Greens is located in Mission Bay. The course pays homage to the city's past and present. There are holes that throwback to the Gold Rush and others that show more times, like the new Salesforce Tower battling the Transamerica Tower for skyline dominance.
"It's very fun for people of all ages, and there's something so relaxed about being outdoors," says Stagecoach Greens owner Ethel Stearns.
"The course is challenging and I think even avid golfers will find it pretty fun," says Stearns.
The course is wheelchair accessible.
Stagecoagh Greens is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
There's also a beer garden that opens at 5 p.m. daily.
Admission is $16 for adults, $8 for kids.
For more information click here.
TreasureFest 2018
The dog days of summer are upon us, and this weekend check out TreasureFest! The outdoor event is August 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Treasure Island. Shop, eat, and enjoy live music.
Adult entrance is $5, kids under 12 get in free.
It's a special doggy theme this weekend, including a "yappy hour" where you can buy one get one salty dog free. There's also a "doggone scavenger hunt" and much more fun.
For more information click here.
Dollar Days are back!
Don't forget about the return of Dollar Days at Golden Gate Fields!
Horse racing is fun for the whole family!
Dollar Days are back starting this Sunday, August 26!
There's $1 general parking, $1 general admission, $1 programs, $1 hot dogs, $1 beers, and $1 mimosas.
For more information click here.