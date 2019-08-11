Outside Lands Music Festival heightens security in wake of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today at least 80,000 people attended Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park.In light of recent shootings in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton security was tight and San Francisco Police say they have eyes around the event."The music the vibe it's kind of like a good time," said San Jose resident Roberto Via.Approximately 210,000 people are expected to attend the three-day festival this weekend. Today's headliner: Childish Gambino and the show was sold out.Callie Greenberg flew into the Bay Area on Friday to attend the festival with her sister."It's a really fun experience to come and listen to awesome music and people watch," said Greenberg.But Callie Greenberg is not the only one "people watching," according to SFPD law enforcement have eyes throughout Golden Gate Park."We have a robust line up of officers and we are working closely with the event coordinator and their security staff," said SFPD Officer Robert Rueca.During our time at the festival, we saw police officers on bikes, members of the swat team, park rangers and special event security. Before coming in today even vendors noticed the difference in security compared to last year."We had people checking underneath our vehicles with mirrors. Different checkpoint looking into the glove compartment and the back of the vehicles," said Ben Thorn owner of Southpaw BBQ.After the Gilroy shooting where police say the suspect cut part of the fence to enter the Garlic Festival, San Francisco police says they're covering the perimeter of the event."There are multiple layers of security I can't speak to specifics but the fencing is one of the lines of defense for this event. We are covering the perimeter," said officer Rueca.Restrictions on bags were also implemented this year. Larger bags are prohibited, clear bags are recommended. Even with all these changes, safety is still top of mind for many."You can't go to church, you can't go to a shopping mall... without worrying there's some sort of threat where there is a large population of humans. It definitely crossed my mind but I can't just live my life in fear," said Bay Area resident Rochelle Overn.