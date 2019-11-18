bay area life

Over 5,000 girls and their families attend Girls' Festival 2019

Girls' Festival brings inspiration, information, and powerful life-changing connections to girls and women worldwide. This year, the incredible event hosted over 5,000 girls and their families at the Palace of Fine Arts, as well as offered 100+ interactive activities, over 20 workshops, and all day performances.

If you weren't able to attend the festival, watch our recap of this year's event and meet the competition winners!

