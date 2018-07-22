YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Pathway Home in Yountville will not reopen after shooting rampage

EMBED </>More Videos

The Pathway Home, which from 2008 until last March provided mental health therapy for veterans at a facility on the grounds of the California Veterans Home, will not reopen after a shooting that killed the center's director, a psychologist and a therapist. (KGO-TV)

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. --
The Pathway Home, which from 2008 until last March provided mental health therapy for veterans at a facility on the grounds of the California Veterans Home, will not reopen after a shooting that killed the center's director, a psychologist and a therapist.

The Pathway Home had been closed since the March 9 shooting, when a veteran receiving mental health services there shot the three women before killing himself, according to a spokesman for The Pathway Home.

Veterans in Pathway programs have since been referred to other service providers, including Napa-based Mentis (which hired one of Pathway's clinicians), and to various Veterans Administration Northern California Health Care System facilities, including its outpatient clinic in Martinez.

RELATED: Yountville veterans demand tighter security after shooting

In a letter to Pathway supporters, Dorothy Salmon, chairwoman of the Pathway board, said, "Our focus now is to continue honoring the memory of our fallen colleagues by helping to support other Pathway Home-like facilities, working to support similar VA programs and partnering with local Rotary Clubs and veterans' facilities to bring our model of reintegration to communities across the country."

The Pathway Home will formally end its lease with the Veterans Home of California on Aug. 31.

Click here for the latest stories and videos on the Yountville veterans home shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsYountville veterans home shootingveteranveteransshootingfatal shootingdeadly shootingYountville
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
VIDEO: Watch the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims
Moving memorial honors victims of Yountville shooting
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
VIDEO: Keith Armstrong on Yountville shooting: 'This is not what veterans are'
More Yountville veterans home shooting
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hidden Adventures: Buck Rock Fire Lookout
MacArthur BART kicks off 2-year plaza redevelopment
Miracle Messages: meet Fiona and Calvin
Daly City police sergeant passes away in his sleep
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Brush fire burns 300 acres, prompts evacuations in Milpitas
Prayer held for missing Iowa woman with Oakland ties
Former Raiders head coach Tony Sparano dies at 56
Trump issues stern warning to Iranian president on Twitter
Flowers, notes honor victim of Trader Joe's shooting
Washington police officer struck and killed during police chase
Oakland police search for suspects who entered home after chase
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Show More
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Police ID suspect in deadly barricade situation at Trader Joe's in LA
Memorial service for Missouri boating accident victims
Earthquakes vs. Manchester United at Levi's Stadium ends with draw
SpaceX launches Block 5 version Falcon 9 rocket
More News