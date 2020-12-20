Christmas spirit in action: Peninsula neighbors help repair, replace vandalized holiday display

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=8646930" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Santa Rosa family went all out this year on holiday decorations only to have a Grinch target their home, leaving a mess behind.

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- After a popular holiday inflatable display on the peninsula was hit by vandals, the community came together to show what the Christmas spirit is all aboutPeter Comaroto has been displaying Christmas decorations and inflatables in front of his Burlingame home for 15 years. But with the pandemic, Peter almost decided to forgo the annual tradition, but change his mind, wanting to bring some cheer to his neighbors."I decided to shake off the bah-humbug and put up the floats. Literally, in 20 minutes of putting them up, kids were walking up and down the sidewalk and you could hear their giggles and screeches of joy. That made it all worth it for us," says Peter.But shortly after his display went up, on Saturday morning he woke to a dented snowman and slashed, deflated reindeer among other damage."It feels like someone wanted to damage the floats and damage the Christmas spirit. In fact we were pretty upset," says Peter.As word spread on social media of what happened, neighbors pitched in. Some not only taught Peter how to repair the damaged inflatables, but one even brought over more reindeer!"My sorrow turned into joy because the spirit was living through the entire neighborhood and they wanted us to be back in business!"Peter says he forgives whoever damaged his display and he'll be "back in business" with the display until the beginning of January. He's so inspired by the acts of kindness...he's already thinking about his next display for Halloween.You can see Peter's holiday display in the area of Barroilhet and Cypress Avenue.