Community & Events

Christmas spirit in action: Peninsula neighbors help repair, replace vandalized holiday display

By
BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- After a popular holiday inflatable display on the peninsula was hit by vandals, the community came together to show what the Christmas spirit is all about

Peter Comaroto has been displaying Christmas decorations and inflatables in front of his Burlingame home for 15 years. But with the pandemic, Peter almost decided to forgo the annual tradition, but change his mind, wanting to bring some cheer to his neighbors.

"I decided to shake off the bah-humbug and put up the floats. Literally, in 20 minutes of putting them up, kids were walking up and down the sidewalk and you could hear their giggles and screeches of joy. That made it all worth it for us," says Peter.

WATCH: 'We got Grinched': Vandals steal holiday decorations from Santa Rosa home
EMBED More News Videos

A Santa Rosa family went all out this year on holiday decorations only to have a Grinch target their home, leaving a mess behind.



But shortly after his display went up, on Saturday morning he woke to a dented snowman and slashed, deflated reindeer among other damage.

"It feels like someone wanted to damage the floats and damage the Christmas spirit. In fact we were pretty upset," says Peter.

As word spread on social media of what happened, neighbors pitched in. Some not only taught Peter how to repair the damaged inflatables, but one even brought over more reindeer!

LIST: Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events

"My sorrow turned into joy because the spirit was living through the entire neighborhood and they wanted us to be back in business!"

Peter says he forgives whoever damaged his display and he'll be "back in business" with the display until the beginning of January. He's so inspired by the acts of kindness...he's already thinking about his next display for Halloween.

You can see Peter's holiday display in the area of Barroilhet and Cypress Avenue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsburlingameholiday lightsholidayvandalismchristmas
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials investigate shooting at Milpitas' Great Mall
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Deal reached on economic-relief bill, $600 stimulus payments
Bay Area yoga studio continues to defy state health order
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Firefighters among 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine in Alameda Co.
Will holiday travelers arriving to Bay Area quarantine?
Show More
Apple to temporarily close all CA stores due to COVID-19 case surge
SJSU beats Boise State in MWC championship
Should a 'vaccine passport' be required?
Wildlife officials use DNA test to link 3 coyote attacks
Nearly 1M in CA may have to pay back some unemployment benefits
More TOP STORIES News