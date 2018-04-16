'Phoenix Week' Raising Funds For North Beach Fire Relief

After a four-alarm fire on Union Street forced the closure of seven North Beach businesses last month, efforts to help displaced employees continue with a fundraiser that launched this past weekend.
Nils Marthinsen of Belle Cora, who's helping organize the Phoenix Week campaign, told Hoodline via email that the event kicked off yesterday at Northstar Cafe with eats supplied by local pizzerias Golden Boy, Za Pizza and Capo's.
This week, participating bars will have raffle boxes with "quintessentially North Beach prizes" as well, said Marthinsen.
Running in conjunction with Phoenix Week is the Doors Open project from the team behind pop-up eatery Lillie Coit's (1707 Powell St.).
The benefit project showcases an assortment of cuisine inspired by The Salzburg, Ferry Plaza Seafood and Tuk Tuk Thai with 100 percent of the proceeds going to displaced employees of the three aforementioned eateries, along with employees from Rogue Ales Public House and Coit Liquors. Doors Open is set to debut April 19th and will run until July.
On Tuesday, April 17th, Belle Cora (565 Green St.) and Tony Nik's (1534 Stockton St.) will host a "Rogue Revival" event with donations being made from the purchase of Rogue brews that will continue throughout the week.
Columbus Cafe (562 Green St.) is hosting a downstairs VIP party April 18th with DJs and drink specials featuring Lagunitas beer, Fernet and Jameson with the drink special proceeds going to relief efforts.
Thursday the 19th, Pete's on Green (570 Green St.) hosts "Warriors and Wings" night with the Dubs and the Spurs on the screens. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the cause.
April 20th, Chief Sullivan's (622 Green St.) brings "Prize Extravaganza" with a silent auction and a raffle drawing. Expect to see prizes like a 10-person SF Fire tug boat excursion around the Bay, artwork by neighborhood resident Jeremy Fish, and an all-inclusive night out for four at the Speak Easy. (You can check out all of the prizes on hand here.)
And lastly, Phoenix Week concludes Saturday April 21st with a live musical review at Tupelo. Look for more silent auction items to bid on including signed music posters and the Grand Prize raffle drawing.
