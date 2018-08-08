COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Political satirist Will Durst talks about Comedy Day in SF's Golden Gate Park

The 38th Annual Comedy Day is set to take place in just about a month in Golden Gate Park's Robin Williams Meadow. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The 38th Annual Comedy Day is set to take place in just about a month in Golden Gate Park's Robin Williams Meadow.

Forty comedians will take the stage September 16th beginning at noon. It is free, just show up and laugh.

Some of the greatest comics have appeared on its stage including Robin Williams and my two guests; president of Comedy Day Debi Durst and political satirist Will Durst.

Will Durst stopped by ABC7 News on Wednesday to talk about Comedy Day. Watch the full interview in the video above.
