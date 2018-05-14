COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Public to vote on interim use of Upper Haight McDonald's parcel

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Members of the public will have an opportunity this week to decide how a vacant parcel at the foot of Haight Street will be used until the city builds affordable housing at the site.

On Thursday evening, community members are invited to a meeting at John Jay Community College Center to offer input on interim uses for 730 Stanyan St., until recently the Upper Haight's McDonald's.

The restaurant closed on March 29 after the city purchased the land for just over $15 million to develop the site for a 100 percent affordable housing development. As the city moves through environmental and design reviews, followed by construction, the site could be vacant for up to four years.

Due to a local mandate that prevents development sites from lingering vacant indefinitely, an interim use for the site must be determined.

The city's criteria for temporary uses require that any new enterprise at the site "serves or employs low to moderate income persons, benefits the community as a whole, and is financially self-sufficient."

Thursday's community meeting will be the first time the public has a chance to put the site's future possibilities to a vote.

Another meeting will be held on Saturday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at a location to be determined.
