HOLIDAY

Trae tha Truth helps woman whose presents were stolen out of her trunk

EMBED </>More Videos

Trae tha Truth helps woman whose presents were stolen out of her trunk

HOUSTON, Texas --
Rapper Trae tha Truth has pitched in after a woman says presents intended for her grandkids were stolen from her trunk.

After seeing the story that aired on ABC13 Eyewitness News Sunday, the Relief Gang founder tagged ABC13 with a picture from the story, saying, "Tell her we got her grandkids' Christmas covered, no worries, help me find a way to get in touch with her."

Bridgette Dowdy says she was leaving her hotel room at the Woodspring Suites in Houston when she saw that her car had been broken into. All the Christmas presents she had bought for her grandchildren were stolen from the trunk of her car.

RELATED: Meek Mill surprises 3,000 local kids with toy giveaway

Dowdy told ABC13 that this year's Christmas was already going to be tough. She has been staying at the Woodspring Suites tending to her son, who just had a kidney transplant.

To make matters worse, just as Dowdy realized everything was stolen, her son fell ill again.

Dowdy is no longer scrambling to give her grandchildren a good Christmas, thanks to the rapper is who is affectionately known as a "hometown hero."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsspirit of givingchristmasgrandparentsbreak-inholidaycelebrityfeel goodchristmas gifttheftauto theftsmash and grabTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY
NYPD, LAPD trade 'Die Hard' tweets
Snowman shows up in Sacramento for Christmas
Pres. Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
WATCH TONIGHT: Warriors host the Lakers at Oracle Arena for Christmas
More holiday
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
#ABC7Now: Contact ABC7 News
Polish youth ship docks in San Francisco
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
More Community & Events
Top Stories
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
WATCH TONIGHT: Warriors host the Lakers at Oracle Arena for Christmas
Celebration of life for former KGO Radio host to be held in SF
Pres. Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
SJPD investigating deadly officer-involved shooting
Raiders done in Oakland? Fans react to potential last game
Accuweather Forecast: Bright, breezy and dry
Show More
Derek Carr thanks Oakland fans: 'We are still Raider Nation'
Missing man's family speaks after warrants say he was fed to hogs
Jesus statue stolen from NJ church in the 1930s back home
Lakers, James visit Golden State on Christmas
Lefty O'Doul's toy drive in SF aiming to break 2016 record
More News