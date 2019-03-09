Yountville veterans home shooting

Remembrance ceremony today for 3 women slain at Pathway Home in Yountville 1 year ago

Saturday marks one year since the deadly shooting rampage at the Pathway Home in Yountville that left three women dead: Christine Loeber, Jennifer Gray Golick, and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba.

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The town of Yountville is holding a community remembrance Saturday for the three clinical staff workers of the Pathway Home veterans mental health treatment center who were killed by a former client a year ago.

Executive Director Christine Loeber, 48, Jennifer Gray Golick, 42, a clinical director, and Jennifer K. Gonzales Shushereba, 32, a clinical psychologist and her unborn daughter were killed by Albert Wong, 36, of Sacramento, a former Pathway Home client.



RELATED: Timeline of events released for shooting at Yountville veterans home

Wong shot the women with a rifle in Madison Hall of the Pathway Home at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville on March 9, 2018. Wong then shot himself in the head and died.

Shushereba's unborn daughter also died from a lack of oxygen caused by her mother's death.



RELATED: Yountville shooter reportedly struggled within PTSD treatment program, was referred elsewhere

The remembrance ceremony is at noon Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St. in Yountville. The event is public, and Pathway Home officials will make brief remarks.

Take a look at full coverage of the Yountville veterans home shooting.
