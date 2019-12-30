Community & Events

Judge postpones ruling in evacuation order for moms in vacant Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In a temporary win for the group "Moms4Housing," a judge held off on ruling whether a group of moms must leave a vacant Oakland home.

The group moved into the Magnolia Street home with their children last month to draw attention to the Bay Area homeless crisis. A judge ordered them to leave, but he has given them a chance to make their case for staying.

The advocacy group "Moms4Housing" is dedicated to reclaiming vacant properties. The group's website is collecting donations for the cause.

The real estate firm Wedgewood said it wants to sell the home to a first-time homebuyer.


