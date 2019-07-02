Sacred Heart in San Jose giving away thousands of backpacks to children in need

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Parents can start signing up for their children to get a free backpack and school supplies.
Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose gives away thousands of backpacks each year for its "Pack a Back" education campaign.
The organization hopes to donate 3,300 next month.
In years past, parents would have to line up to register. But this year you can sign up online.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. Monday.
