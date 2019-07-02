Community & Events

Sacred Heart in San Jose giving away thousands of backpacks to children in need

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Parents can start signing up for their children to get a free backpack and school supplies.

Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose gives away thousands of backpacks each year for its "Pack a Back" education campaign.

The organization hopes to donate 3,300 next month.

In years past, parents would have to line up to register. But this year you can sign up online.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan josecommunity servicechildrenschoolswhere you livecommunitydonationsstudents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News