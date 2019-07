Sacred Heart in San Jose giving away thousands of backpacks to children in need

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Parents can start signing up for their children to get a free backpack and school supplies.Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose gives away thousands of backpacks each year for its "Pack a Back" education campaign.The organization hopes to donate 3,300 next month.In years past, parents would have to line up to register. But this year you can sign up online Registration opens at 9 a.m. Monday.