Sacred Heart Community Service needs turkeys for Thanksgiving food boxes

By Lauren Martinez
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose kicks off its Thanksgiving food box give away today. The charity is still in need of 6,000 turkeys to help families through the holidays.

Currently, Sacred Heart has 1,800 turkeys, they need 6,000 more to meet their goal.

For the next three days, they plan to give out just over 4,000 holiday food boxes. They also plan on distributing another 3,500 food boxes in December.

Families will get to take home their choice of a turkey, ham or chicken. Sacred Heart says these holiday food boxes are important for many members who spend approximately 80 percent of their income on rent.

To help, you can bring a turkey to Sacred Heart's Donation Station today, tomorrow and Wednesday.

They will be closed on Thanksgiving.

