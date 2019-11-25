Sacred Heart Community Service needs turkeys for Thanksgiving food boxes

Annual @sacredheartcs Thanksgiving food distribution drive is now underway!

-They need 6,100 turkeys

-They plan to distribute 4,400 holiday boxes (worth $100 of groceries)

-Drop off: 1381 S First St San Jose Mon-Wed (closed Thanksgiving)@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/rOd12h6GK0 — Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) November 25, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose kicks off its Thanksgiving food box give away today. The charity is still in need of 6,000 turkeys to help families through the holidays.Currently, Sacred Heart has 1,800 turkeys, they need 6,000 more to meet their goal.For the next three days, they plan to give out just over 4,000 holiday food boxes. They also plan on distributing another 3,500 food boxes in December.Families will get to take home their choice of a turkey, ham or chicken. Sacred Heart says these holiday food boxes are important for many members who spend approximately 80 percent of their income on rent.To help, you can bring a turkey to Sacred Heart's Donation Station today, tomorrow and Wednesday.They will be closed on Thanksgiving.