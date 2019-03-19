Safe parking spots to open at several East Bay churches

A plan to help homeless Laney college students- a place to park the cars they live out of. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/WANLs4JQs2 — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) March 18, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a glimmer of hope for some homeless in Oakland - especially for families and for college students living out of their vehicles.People who live in their cars will have a new, safe space to park and sleep, plus access to bathrooms and resources.It's the parking lot of the Williams Chapel Baptist Church. This is just the first of five safe parking sites scheduled to open at churches in the East Bay.Instead of saying "not in my backyard," a group of five churches is saying "bring them here," opening their parking lots to homeless college students and families.The students didn't want to be identified as they try to blend in on campus.These 10 parking spots in the back of Williams Chapel Baptist Church will soon be home every night to 10 homeless Laney College students. Thirty-six have already applied."They're going to be screening them and having them sign codes of conduct so we hope this site will be open within the week," said Alameda Co. Supervisor Wilma Chan."We're sorry the answer to the many who are homeless in our community is eh, you can park here," said Lakeshore Baptist Church's Rev. Jim Hopkins.But it's better than no place to park. Five churches are offering up their parking spaces and the Interfaith Council of Alameda County is organizing this outreach effort.Money from the city will fund a security guard, fresh water and bathrooms overnight every day for 90-day stints."We will have funds to allow minor repairs to be done to clients' cars and help them expunge their parking tickets," Interfaith Council of Alameda County's Rev. Ken Chambers said."I'm just happy that we're able to help our community, that we're able to help families," Rev. Chambers said.Corinthian Baptist Church will open 15 spaces to homeless families in April. Then three more churches are slated to follow after that."It's you and I that can say yes in my backyard," said Project We Hope's Dr. Paul Baines. "Yes on my parking lot, yes in this region.""That's a beautiful thing, that really is." Anthony Rodriguez is on the verge of having to live out of his 20-year-old Mitsubishi."It hurts. It's hard to be homeless. Yes it is and I don't have family or nothing. It's rough," he said.He was terrified of having to live out of his car, but hopeful more parking lots could open up. ABC7 News talked to many homeless Monday just like him, some living out of cars and mobile homes all over Oakland. They're all over.