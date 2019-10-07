Officials kick off San Francisco Fleet Week 2019 with emergency drill

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco kicked off Fleet Week today with an emergency drill for local, state and federal first responders.
Officials started hosting these drills in 2010 when they decided to take advantage of having so many first responders in town for Fleet Week.
"You don't want to be in a situation where you are learning when the disaster happens," said Police Chief Bill Scott who said he really appreciates having so many agencies in the same room.
"In the event of a major disaster, we have to come together. We all learn from each other. One of the keys is knowing what resources are at our disposal and how to use them to be effective," Chief Scott said.
The topic this year is how to work together to remove debris after a major earthquake.
"Several days after a 7.9 earthquake we are expecting 10 million tons of debris, 280 football or 54 Sales Force towers equivalent in volume of debris," said Victor Lim, external affairs officer with San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.
One simulation will be how to haul debris off of Market Street so the city's major arteries can stay open.
"These are great exercises. It is great to have everyone in the same room and talking to each other and sharing information," Chief Scott said.
Officials say they have been planning this scenario and the drill since January. Past scenarios for the drill have included medical response and getting fuel to different facilities in the city.
Emergency responders say this is also a good time for residents to check their own plan and make sure they have water, food and medicine for at least 5 days in case of emergency.
