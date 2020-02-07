SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco is happening tomorrow and it is the biggest parade celebrating the lunar new year outside of Asia. This family fun event is a tradition that people look forward to all year long. Harlan Wong, CNY Festival & Parade Director, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Julian Glover about what people can see this year and a few surprises.
One of the top ten Parades in the world is happening this weekend in San Francisco
