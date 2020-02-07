Community & Events

One of the top ten Parades in the world is happening this weekend in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco is happening tomorrow and it is the biggest parade celebrating the lunar new year outside of Asia. This family fun event is a tradition that people look forward to all year long. Harlan Wong, CNY Festival & Parade Director, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Julian Glover about what people can see this year and a few surprises.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscoparadefamilyeventsfun stuffbay area events
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pliny the Younger released at Russian River Brewing Company
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Flight with coronavirus evacuees departs Travis Air Force Base
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Oscars 2020 Live: When are they, where can I watch?
Show More
Oscars 2020 full list of nominations
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Meet Perfect Pet Reina!
VOTE: Which dress should ABC7's Dion Lim wear to the Oscars?
Truck filled with chemicals crashes, causes fire in SJ
More TOP STORIES News