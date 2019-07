San Francisco Marathon course map for Sunday, July 28, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It might be hard to get around San Francisco on Sunday -- unless you're running.The San Francisco Marathon race starts at 5:30 a.m.The course map goes along the Embarcadero, past Fisherman's Wharf, across the Golden Gate Bridge and back, through Golden Gate Park, then through the Haight and SOMA neighborhoods.Many muni buses are being rerouted because of the race, and a lot of roads are closed to regular traffic, some as late as 3 p.m.Race organizers recommend using rideshare, bike share, or scooter rentals to get around.