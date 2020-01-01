San Francisco's New Year's Eve along the waterfront draws crowd of 200,000

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Around 200,000 people are gathering off San Francisco's waterfront for the annual New Year's Eve firework display.Fireworks kick off at the stroke of midnight.For the past three years, Elsa Ron and her husband have brought their five kids to celebrate New Year's Eve on the Embarcadero and watch the fireworks.Ron said they love making the trip, "coming from Modesto the big city, all the lights, all the energy."Laura Mathwin traveled with her boyfriend from Australia and said their time in the Bay Area has been awesome.We asked what they're both hoping for in 2020, Mathwin jokingly replied, "Um...engagement?"Jeremy and Tristen Larue are visiting from Lake Havasu City, Arizona. This is Jeremy's first time in San Francisco and so far he said he's having a blast.Both of them were dressed in 1920's fashion."There's a boat, it's called Flume Blanc they're doing a speakeasy-themed New Year's Eve party so it said dressing up was optional but we don't' do anything without" Tristen Larue said.Paul Romero is visiting family and friends from San Jose. He's looking forward to the New Year."Just keep going and don't look back- just look forward- that's it," Romero.