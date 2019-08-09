Community & Events

Sacred Heart in San Jose to distribute thousands of backpacks to children in need

A child picks out a backpack in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose will be giving away 3,300 backpacks to help children in need.

Kids not only get backpacks, but also a bag of school supplies and a gift card for shoes. Workers at Sacred Heart say the need is huge as residents struggle with the high cost of housing in Silicon Valley.

All backpack appointment slots for today have been filled, but the agency is still collecting new backpacks and school supplies. In demand, items include black/grey backpacks, USB drives, and child-safety scissors.

Donations can be dropped off at Sacred Heart's Donation Station located at 1381 S. First Street in San Jose, or people can donate online. The Donation Station is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Sacred Heart is also looking to help teachers. Next week the charity will distribute kits to 500 teacher's in surrounding schools; each kit will contain essential classroom items like glue sticks and post-its.
