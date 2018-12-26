SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Christmas in the Park in Downtown San Jose brings joy to hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, but the 2018 college football is cutting back the holiday tradition a week early.
"Normally we'd run until at least New Year's day. And this is to make way for the College Football National Championship game that is going to be in town come early January," said Christmas in the Park executive director, Jason Minsky.
Taking down all the displays at Plaza de Cesar Chavez is normally a two week job. This year they have only 5 days so they hired extra workers.
Several events are being held all around Downtown San Jose leading up to the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 7th. It's being held at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium.
Minsky says the nonprofit is getting compensated by the San Jose Sports Authority for any lost revenue and additional expenses due to the early closure.
Next year the holiday festivities will be back.
"It's actually going to be our 40th anniversary. So we're expecting to be bigger and brighter next year because it's a special year for us," said Minsky.
