CHRISTMAS

San Jose's Christmas in the Park closes early due to college football

EMBED </>More Videos

Christmas in the Park in Downtown San Jose brings joy to hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, but the 2018 college football is cutting back the holiday tradition a week early. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Christmas in the Park in Downtown San Jose brings joy to hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, but the 2018 college football is cutting back the holiday tradition a week early.

"Normally we'd run until at least New Year's day. And this is to make way for the College Football National Championship game that is going to be in town come early January," said Christmas in the Park executive director, Jason Minsky.

Taking down all the displays at Plaza de Cesar Chavez is normally a two week job. This year they have only 5 days so they hired extra workers.

Several events are being held all around Downtown San Jose leading up to the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 7th. It's being held at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium.

RELATED: San Jose's Christmas in the Park opening

Minsky says the nonprofit is getting compensated by the San Jose Sports Authority for any lost revenue and additional expenses due to the early closure.

Next year the holiday festivities will be back.

"It's actually going to be our 40th anniversary. So we're expecting to be bigger and brighter next year because it's a special year for us," said Minsky.

Find more information on events for the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsholidaychristmasbay area eventscollege footballfootballsanta clara countyentertainmentSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Christmas in the Park opens in San Jose
CHRISTMAS
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Post-Christmas sales bring out shoppers in Bay Area
11 tips for 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
More christmas
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Glide Memorial Church to offer free Christmas meal
Rapper helps woman whose gifts were stolen out of trunk
#ABC7Now: Contact ABC7 News
Polish youth ship docks in San Francisco
More Community & Events
Top Stories
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Manhunt underway after police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County
1 injured in San Rafael apartment fire
Post-Christmas sales bring out shoppers in Bay Area
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery
Post-holiday, partial government shutdown to gain impact
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Show More
11 tips for 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
Accuweather Forecast: Trending dry through new year
Wall GoFundMe hits $17 million, but how would US get money?
More News