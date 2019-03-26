San Jose backyard garden brings people together, helps worthy causes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One man's effort to build a better Bay Area started with a love of gardening and has bloomed into a beautiful gesture.Rich Santoro has his own little super bloom going on right now in his backyard in San Jose, and it's open to the public."This is just incredible," said Elizabeth Mortensen, visiting from Ventura. "This is something people need to come and see in person. It is just stunning," she added."The Bulb Guy," as Santoro is known, started planting bulbs in 1985. Each year he keeps count of every one. He told ABC7 News this year he planted 11,863 bulbs and has receipts to prove it.Santoro spent nearly five months creating his botanical oasis."It puts you in a place of peace and a place of appreciation," said Mortensen.The yard in the Berryessa neighborhood will be open every day through the end of the month."Honestly I do kinda get drained, you know, but I get filled the week of the show because when I see the look on people's faces that's what fills me, " said Santoro.His garden is free to get in, but visitors are encouraged to make a donation to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.You can visit the garden at 850 Gateview Court in San Jose.