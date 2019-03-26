building a better bay area

San Jose backyard garden brings people together, helps worthy causes

EMBED <>More Videos

A man in San Jose is sharing his love of gardening by planting thousands of bulbs in his backyard and letting people visit his garden for free.

By and Krisann Chasarik
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One man's effort to build a better Bay Area started with a love of gardening and has bloomed into a beautiful gesture.

Rich Santoro has his own little super bloom going on right now in his backyard in San Jose, and it's open to the public.

"This is just incredible," said Elizabeth Mortensen, visiting from Ventura. "This is something people need to come and see in person. It is just stunning," she added.

"The Bulb Guy," as Santoro is known, started planting bulbs in 1985. Each year he keeps count of every one. He told ABC7 News this year he planted 11,863 bulbs and has receipts to prove it.

Santoro spent nearly five months creating his botanical oasis.

"It puts you in a place of peace and a place of appreciation," said Mortensen.

The yard in the Berryessa neighborhood will be open every day through the end of the month.

"Honestly I do kinda get drained, you know, but I get filled the week of the show because when I see the look on people's faces that's what fills me, " said Santoro.

His garden is free to get in, but visitors are encouraged to make a donation to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

You can visit the garden at 850 Gateview Court in San Jose.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan josebuilding a better bay areaflower showgardeningfree stuffu.s. & worldfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Trash is piling up in Berkeley but city can't clean it up
Survey: 44 percent of Bay Area residents are considering moving
Rideshare Driver Confessionals: The people behind the wheel
Police release photos of suspect in Oakland BART train stabbing
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy falls from 4th story balcony in Sunnyvale
Man comes within feet of great white shark, rescues surfers at Mavericks
Trash is piling up in Berkeley but city can't clean it up
Pregnant mother was headed to dance competition with stepdaughter when killed by hit-and-run driver
Fearful moviegoers say 'Us' will keep them away from Santa Cruz
Survey: 44 percent of Bay Area residents are considering moving
Larkin, Bernier lead Red Wings to 3-2 win over Sharks
Show More
Nude photo scandal erupts at Texas high school
Bear put on wanted poster for beehive theft
Jardiniere owner announces SF restaurant is shutting down next month
Whataburger-inspired gun turning heads in Houston
Uber and Lyft drivers demand changes before companies IPO
More TOP STORIES News